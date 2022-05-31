TPI India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.48 crore, up 11.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.48 crore in March 2022 up 11.31% from Rs. 5.82 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 up 103.34% from Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022 up 117.74% from Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2021.

TPI India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.17 in March 2021.