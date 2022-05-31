TPI India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.48 crore, up 11.31% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TPI India are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.48 crore in March 2022 up 11.31% from Rs. 5.82 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 up 103.34% from Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022 up 117.74% from Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2021.
TPI India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.17 in March 2021.
|
|TPI India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.48
|5.10
|5.82
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.48
|5.10
|5.82
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.94
|3.39
|5.86
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.48
|-0.52
|-0.67
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.34
|0.28
|0.29
|Depreciation
|-0.08
|0.11
|-0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.62
|1.62
|1.02
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.18
|0.23
|-0.63
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.08
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.19
|0.30
|-0.57
|Interest
|0.16
|0.17
|0.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.02
|0.13
|-0.74
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.02
|0.13
|-0.74
|Tax
|--
|0.04
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.02
|0.09
|-0.74
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.02
|0.09
|-0.74
|Equity Share Capital
|4.30
|4.30
|4.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.01
|0.02
|-0.17
|Diluted EPS
|0.01
|0.02
|-0.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.01
|0.02
|-0.17
|Diluted EPS
|0.01
|0.02
|-0.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited