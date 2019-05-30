TPI India Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 4.23 crore, down 27.98% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TPI India are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.23 crore in March 2019 down 27.98% from Rs. 5.87 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.62 crore in March 2019 up 54.35% from Rs. 3.54 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.29 crore in March 2019 up 56.27% from Rs. 2.95 crore in March 2018.
TPI India shares closed at 4.00 on May 15, 2019 (BSE)
|
|TPI India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.23
|6.50
|5.87
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.23
|6.50
|5.87
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.54
|5.10
|5.50
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.61
|0.17
|1.41
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.50
|0.31
|0.33
|Depreciation
|0.14
|0.18
|0.42
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.89
|5.59
|1.61
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.44
|-4.85
|-3.40
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.01
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.43
|-4.85
|-3.37
|Interest
|0.19
|0.18
|0.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.62
|-5.03
|-3.54
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.62
|-5.03
|-3.54
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.62
|-5.03
|-3.54
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.62
|-5.03
|-3.54
|Equity Share Capital
|4.30
|4.30
|4.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.38
|-1.17
|-0.82
|Diluted EPS
|-0.38
|-1.17
|-0.82
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.38
|-1.17
|-0.82
|Diluted EPS
|-0.38
|-1.17
|-0.82
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited