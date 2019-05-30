TPI India Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 4.23 crore, down 27.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.23 crore in March 2019 down 27.98% from Rs. 5.87 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.62 crore in March 2019 up 54.35% from Rs. 3.54 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.29 crore in March 2019 up 56.27% from Rs. 2.95 crore in March 2018.

TPI India shares closed at 4.00 on May 15, 2019 (BSE)