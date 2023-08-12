TPI India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.23 crore, down 8.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.23 crore in June 2023 down 8.92% from Rs. 5.75 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.00 crore in June 2023 up 3152.27% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2023 up 21.43% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2022.

TPI India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.47 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2022.