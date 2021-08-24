TPI India Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.56 crore, up 131.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.56 crore in June 2021 up 131.13% from Rs. 2.84 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.55 crore in June 2021 down 6.45% from Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2021 down 33.33% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2020.