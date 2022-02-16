TPI India Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.10 crore, up 9.49% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2022 / 02:24 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TPI India are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.10 crore in December 2021 up 9.49% from Rs. 4.66 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021 up 112.59% from Rs. 0.72 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2021 up 207.89% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2020.
TPI India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.17 in December 2020.
|TPI India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.10
|4.67
|4.66
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.10
|4.67
|4.66
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.39
|4.27
|3.49
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.52
|0.25
|0.24
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.28
|0.26
|0.38
|Depreciation
|0.11
|0.11
|0.17
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.62
|0.20
|0.94
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.23
|-0.41
|-0.55
|Other Income
|0.08
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.30
|-0.41
|-0.55
|Interest
|0.17
|0.17
|0.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.13
|-0.58
|-0.72
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.13
|-0.58
|-0.72
|Tax
|0.04
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.09
|-0.58
|-0.72
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.09
|-0.58
|-0.72
|Equity Share Capital
|4.30
|4.30
|4.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.02
|-0.14
|-0.17
|Diluted EPS
|0.02
|-0.14
|-0.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.02
|-0.14
|-0.17
|Diluted EPS
|0.02
|-0.14
|-0.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
