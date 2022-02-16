TPI India Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.10 crore, up 9.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.10 crore in December 2021 up 9.49% from Rs. 4.66 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021 up 112.59% from Rs. 0.72 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2021 up 207.89% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2020.

TPI India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.17 in December 2020.