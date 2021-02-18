TPI India Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.66 crore, up 10.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.66 crore in December 2020 up 10.34% from Rs. 4.23 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.72 crore in December 2020 down 12.36% from Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2020 down 18.75% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2019.