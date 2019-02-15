TPI India Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 6.50 crore, down 1.14% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TPI India are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.50 crore in December 2018 down 1.14% from Rs. 6.57 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.03 crore in December 2018 down 1694.04% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.67 crore in December 2018 down 3018.75% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2017.
|
|TPI India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.50
|5.97
|6.57
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.50
|5.97
|6.57
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.10
|5.01
|5.41
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.17
|0.06
|-0.72
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.31
|0.26
|0.36
|Depreciation
|0.18
|0.18
|0.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.59
|1.18
|1.44
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.85
|-0.73
|-0.01
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.00
|0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.85
|-0.73
|0.06
|Interest
|0.18
|0.16
|0.34
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.03
|-0.89
|-0.28
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.03
|-0.89
|-0.28
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.03
|-0.89
|-0.28
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.03
|-0.89
|-0.28
|Equity Share Capital
|4.30
|4.30
|4.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.17
|-0.21
|-0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-1.17
|-0.21
|-0.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.17
|-0.21
|-0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-1.17
|-0.21
|-0.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited