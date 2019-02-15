TPI India Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 6.50 crore, down 1.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.50 crore in December 2018 down 1.14% from Rs. 6.57 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.03 crore in December 2018 down 1694.04% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.67 crore in December 2018 down 3018.75% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2017.