 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

TPCL Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 33.72 crore, up 3.84% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 01:13 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for The Phosphate Company Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 33.72 crore in September 2022 up 3.84% from Rs. 32.48 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.96 crore in September 2022 down 467.3% from Rs. 1.08 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.57 crore in September 2022 down 270.52% from Rs. 2.68 crore in September 2021.

TPCL shares closed at 80.00 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -30.50% returns over the last 6 months and 2.56% over the last 12 months.

The Phosphate Company Limited
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 33.72 17.14 32.48
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 33.72 17.14 32.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 31.11 14.86 23.43
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 0.18 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.21 -2.38 -2.95
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.04 0.99 0.94
Depreciation 0.26 0.26 0.26
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.98 3.51 8.39
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.89 -0.28 2.40
Other Income 0.06 0.88 0.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.83 0.61 2.42
Interest 0.43 0.56 0.90
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -5.26 0.05 1.52
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -5.26 0.05 1.52
Tax -1.30 0.02 0.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.96 0.02 1.08
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.96 0.02 1.08
Equity Share Capital 3.61 3.61 3.61
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -10.97 0.06 2.99
Diluted EPS -10.97 0.85 2.99
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -10.97 0.06 2.99
Diluted EPS -10.97 0.85 2.99
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #The Phosphate Company Limited #TPCL
first published: Nov 11, 2022 01:02 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.