    TPCL Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 33.72 crore, up 3.84% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 01:13 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for The Phosphate Company Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 33.72 crore in September 2022 up 3.84% from Rs. 32.48 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.96 crore in September 2022 down 467.3% from Rs. 1.08 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.57 crore in September 2022 down 270.52% from Rs. 2.68 crore in September 2021.

    TPCL shares closed at 80.00 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -30.50% returns over the last 6 months and 2.56% over the last 12 months.

    The Phosphate Company Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations33.7217.1432.48
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations33.7217.1432.48
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials31.1114.8623.43
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.18--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.21-2.38-2.95
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.040.990.94
    Depreciation0.260.260.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.983.518.39
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.89-0.282.40
    Other Income0.060.880.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.830.612.42
    Interest0.430.560.90
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.260.051.52
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-5.260.051.52
    Tax-1.300.020.44
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.960.021.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.960.021.08
    Equity Share Capital3.613.613.61
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-10.970.062.99
    Diluted EPS-10.970.852.99
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-10.970.062.99
    Diluted EPS-10.970.852.99
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 11, 2022 01:02 pm