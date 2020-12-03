TPCL Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 20.82 crore, up 5.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.82 crore in September 2020 up 5.69% from Rs. 19.70 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.94 crore in September 2020 up 655.2% from Rs. 0.39 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.14 crore in September 2020 up 134.7% from Rs. 2.19 crore in September 2019.

TPCL EPS has increased to Rs. 8.16 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.08 in September 2019.

TPCL shares closed at 30.75 on November 27, 2020 (BSE)