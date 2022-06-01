TPCL Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.34 crore, up 118.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.34 crore in March 2022 up 118.08% from Rs. 14.37 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022 down 8.22% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.73 crore in March 2022 up 73% from Rs. 1.00 crore in March 2021.

TPCL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.29 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.31 in March 2021.

TPCL shares closed at 97.80 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 33.97% returns over the last 6 months and 74.49% over the last 12 months.