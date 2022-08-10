TPCL Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.14 crore, up 43.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.14 crore in June 2022 up 43.45% from Rs. 11.95 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022 down 97.5% from Rs. 0.89 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.87 crore in June 2022 down 57.56% from Rs. 2.05 crore in June 2021.

TPCL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.48 in June 2021.

TPCL shares closed at 87.55 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given -13.83% returns over the last 6 months and 29.80% over the last 12 months.