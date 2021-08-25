TPCL Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 11.95 crore, up 249.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.95 crore in June 2021 up 249.16% from Rs. 3.42 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.89 crore in June 2021 up 164.42% from Rs. 1.39 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.05 crore in June 2021 up 359.49% from Rs. 0.79 crore in June 2020.

TPCL EPS has increased to Rs. 2.48 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.85 in June 2020.

TPCL shares closed at 65.30 on August 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given 15.58% returns over the last 12 months.