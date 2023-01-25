TPCL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 60.12 crore, up 47.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.12 crore in December 2022 up 47.32% from Rs. 40.81 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.92 crore in December 2022 up 1122.75% from Rs. 0.65 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.24 crore in December 2022 up 466.67% from Rs. 2.16 crore in December 2021.