TPCL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 60.12 crore, up 47.32% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 09:25 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for The Phosphate Company Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 60.12 crore in December 2022 up 47.32% from Rs. 40.81 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.92 crore in December 2022 up 1122.75% from Rs. 0.65 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.24 crore in December 2022 up 466.67% from Rs. 2.16 crore in December 2021.

The Phosphate Company Limited
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 60.12 33.72 40.81
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 60.12 33.72 40.81
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 41.47 31.11 27.29
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 0.04
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.34 0.21 3.62
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.17 1.04 1.08
Depreciation 0.26 0.26 0.26
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8.66 5.98 6.65
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.89 -4.89 1.86
Other Income 0.09 0.06 0.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.98 -4.83 1.90
Interest 1.31 0.43 0.96
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.67 -5.26 0.94
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.67 -5.26 0.94
Tax 2.75 -1.30 0.29
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.92 -3.96 0.65
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.92 -3.96 0.65
Equity Share Capital 3.61 3.61 3.61
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 21.95 -10.97 1.80
Diluted EPS 21.95 -10.97 1.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 21.95 -10.97 1.80
Diluted EPS 21.95 -10.97 1.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited