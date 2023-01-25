English
    TPCL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 60.12 crore, up 47.32% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 09:25 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for The Phosphate Company Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 60.12 crore in December 2022 up 47.32% from Rs. 40.81 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.92 crore in December 2022 up 1122.75% from Rs. 0.65 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.24 crore in December 2022 up 466.67% from Rs. 2.16 crore in December 2021.

    The Phosphate Company Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations60.1233.7240.81
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations60.1233.7240.81
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials41.4731.1127.29
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.04
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.340.213.62
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.171.041.08
    Depreciation0.260.260.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.665.986.65
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.89-4.891.86
    Other Income0.090.060.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.98-4.831.90
    Interest1.310.430.96
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.67-5.260.94
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.67-5.260.94
    Tax2.75-1.300.29
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.92-3.960.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.92-3.960.65
    Equity Share Capital3.613.613.61
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS21.95-10.971.80
    Diluted EPS21.95-10.971.80
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS21.95-10.971.80
    Diluted EPS21.95-10.971.80
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
