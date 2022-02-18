TPCL Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 40.81 crore, up 81.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.81 crore in December 2021 up 81.28% from Rs. 22.51 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.65 crore in December 2021 down 26.44% from Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.16 crore in December 2021 down 7.69% from Rs. 2.34 crore in December 2020.

TPCL EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.80 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.44 in December 2020.

TPCL shares closed at 105.50 on February 17, 2022 (BSE)