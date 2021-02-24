TPCL Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 22.51 crore, down 19.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.51 crore in December 2020 down 19.61% from Rs. 28.00 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2020 down 49.4% from Rs. 1.74 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.34 crore in December 2020 down 4.49% from Rs. 2.45 crore in December 2019.

TPCL EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.44 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.82 in December 2019.

TPCL shares closed at 58.00 on February 19, 2021 (BSE)