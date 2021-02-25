English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
#Ep 5: The Consistent Compounders Show :Stay tuned to catch Saurabh Mukherjea in conversation with Sohini Andani, Fund Manager, SBI Mutual Fund.
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

TPCL Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 22.51 crore, down 19.61% Y-o-Y

February 25, 2021 / 11:20 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for The Phosphate Company Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 22.51 crore in December 2020 down 19.61% from Rs. 28.00 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2020 down 49.4% from Rs. 1.74 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.34 crore in December 2020 down 4.49% from Rs. 2.45 crore in December 2019.

TPCL EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.44 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.82 in December 2019.

Close

TPCL shares closed at 58.00 on February 19, 2021 (BSE)

The Phosphate Company Limited
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations22.5120.8228.00
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations22.5120.8228.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials10.7610.0213.79
Purchase of Traded Goods--0.130.02
Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.81-0.442.45
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.830.770.84
Depreciation0.270.270.20
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses6.905.218.49
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.964.862.23
Other Income0.110.000.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.074.872.25
Interest0.820.780.94
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.254.091.31
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1.254.091.31
Tax0.371.14-0.43
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.882.941.74
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.882.941.74
Equity Share Capital3.613.613.61
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.448.164.82
Diluted EPS3.118.164.82
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.448.164.82
Diluted EPS3.118.164.82
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #The Phosphate Company Limited #TPCL
first published: Feb 25, 2021 11:11 am

Must Listen

D-Street Talk | 'Tech issues cannot be completely avoided given the technological environment'

D-Street Talk | 'Tech issues cannot be completely avoided given the technological environment'

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.