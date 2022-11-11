TPCL Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 33.72 crore, up 3.84% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for The Phosphate Company Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 33.72 crore in September 2022 up 3.84% from Rs. 32.48 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.94 crore in September 2022 down 466.03% from Rs. 1.08 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.55 crore in September 2022 down 268.52% from Rs. 2.70 crore in September 2021.
TPCL shares closed at 80.00 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -30.50% returns over the last 6 months and 2.56% over the last 12 months.
|
|The Phosphate Company Limited
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|33.72
|17.14
|32.48
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|33.72
|17.14
|32.48
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|31.11
|14.86
|23.43
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.18
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.21
|-2.38
|-2.95
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.04
|0.99
|0.94
|Depreciation
|0.26
|0.26
|0.26
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.97
|3.49
|8.38
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.87
|-0.26
|2.41
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.88
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.81
|0.62
|2.44
|Interest
|0.43
|0.56
|0.91
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.24
|0.06
|1.53
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.24
|0.06
|1.53
|Tax
|-1.30
|0.02
|0.45
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.94
|0.04
|1.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.94
|0.04
|1.08
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-3.94
|0.04
|1.08
|Equity Share Capital
|3.61
|3.61
|3.61
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.92
|0.10
|2.98
|Diluted EPS
|-10.92
|0.89
|2.98
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.92
|0.10
|2.98
|Diluted EPS
|-10.92
|0.89
|2.98
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited