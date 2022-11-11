TPCL Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 33.72 crore, up 3.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.72 crore in September 2022 up 3.84% from Rs. 32.48 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.94 crore in September 2022 down 466.03% from Rs. 1.08 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.55 crore in September 2022 down 268.52% from Rs. 2.70 crore in September 2021.

TPCL shares closed at 80.00 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -30.50% returns over the last 6 months and 2.56% over the last 12 months.