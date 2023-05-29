TPCL Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 35.99 crore, up 14.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.99 crore in March 2023 up 14.84% from Rs. 31.34 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2023 up 570.05% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.33 crore in March 2023 up 33.91% from Rs. 1.74 crore in March 2022.

TPCL EPS has increased to Rs. 1.87 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.28 in March 2022.

TPCL shares closed at 158.95 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 80.73% returns over the last 6 months and 58.95% over the last 12 months.