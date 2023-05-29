English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    TPCL Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 35.99 crore, up 14.84% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 11:33 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for The Phosphate Company Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 35.99 crore in March 2023 up 14.84% from Rs. 31.34 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2023 up 570.05% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.33 crore in March 2023 up 33.91% from Rs. 1.74 crore in March 2022.

    TPCL EPS has increased to Rs. 1.87 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.28 in March 2022.

    TPCL shares closed at 158.95 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 80.73% returns over the last 6 months and 58.95% over the last 12 months.

    The Phosphate Company Limited
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations35.9960.1231.34
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations35.9960.1231.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials22.2541.4722.21
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.06-3.341.69
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.011.171.10
    Depreciation0.250.260.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.538.654.69
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.9011.901.40
    Other Income0.180.100.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.0812.001.48
    Interest1.031.310.93
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.0410.680.55
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.0410.680.55
    Tax0.372.750.45
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.677.930.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.677.930.10
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.677.930.10
    Equity Share Capital3.613.613.61
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.8721.990.28
    Diluted EPS1.8721.990.28
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.8721.990.28
    Diluted EPS1.8721.990.28
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #The Phosphate Company Limited #TPCL
    first published: May 29, 2023 11:25 am