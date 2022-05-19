TPCL Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.34 crore, up 118.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.34 crore in March 2022 up 118.08% from Rs. 14.37 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022 up 94.02% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.74 crore in March 2022 up 91.21% from Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2021.

TPCL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.28 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.14 in March 2021.

TPCL shares closed at 102.65 on May 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 37.23% returns over the last 6 months and 89.92% over the last 12 months.