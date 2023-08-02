TPCL Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.13 crore, down 40.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.13 crore in June 2023 down 40.92% from Rs. 17.14 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.82 crore in June 2023 down 2337.77% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2023 down 110.23% from Rs. 0.88 crore in June 2022.

TPCL shares closed at 134.00 on August 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given 44.16% returns over the last 6 months and 43.09% over the last 12 months.