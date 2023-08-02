English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    TPCL Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.13 crore, down 40.92% Y-o-Y

    August 02, 2023 / 10:44 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for The Phosphate Company Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10.13 crore in June 2023 down 40.92% from Rs. 17.14 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.82 crore in June 2023 down 2337.77% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2023 down 110.23% from Rs. 0.88 crore in June 2022.

    TPCL shares closed at 134.00 on August 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given 44.16% returns over the last 6 months and 43.09% over the last 12 months.

    The Phosphate Company Limited
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations10.1335.9917.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations10.1335.9917.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials13.6622.2514.86
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.39--0.18
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.610.06-2.38
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.041.010.99
    Depreciation0.260.250.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.7810.533.49
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.391.90-0.26
    Other Income0.040.180.88
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.352.080.62
    Interest0.741.030.56
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.101.040.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.101.040.06
    Tax-0.270.370.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.820.670.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.820.670.04
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.820.670.04
    Equity Share Capital3.613.613.61
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.281.870.10
    Diluted EPS-2.281.870.89
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.281.870.10
    Diluted EPS-2.281.870.89
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #The Phosphate Company Limited #TPCL
    first published: Aug 2, 2023 10:33 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!