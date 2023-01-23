 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TPCL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 60.12 crore, up 47.32% Y-o-Y

Jan 23, 2023 / 09:45 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for The Phosphate Company Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 60.12 crore in December 2022 up 47.32% from Rs. 40.81 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.93 crore in December 2022 up 1109.42% from Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.26 crore in December 2022 up 462.39% from Rs. 2.18 crore in December 2021.

TPCL EPS has increased to Rs. 21.99 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.82 in December 2021.

TPCL shares closed at 84.00 on January 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.38% returns over the last 6 months and -0.59% over the last 12 months.

The Phosphate Company Limited
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 60.12 33.72 40.81
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 60.12 33.72 40.81
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 41.47 31.11 27.29
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 0.04
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.34 0.21 3.62
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.17 1.04 1.08
Depreciation 0.26 0.26 0.26
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8.65 5.97 6.64
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.90 -4.87 1.88
Other Income 0.10 0.06 0.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.00 -4.81 1.92
Interest 1.31 0.43 0.96
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.68 -5.24 0.95
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.68 -5.24 0.95
Tax 2.75 -1.30 0.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.93 -3.94 0.66
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.93 -3.94 0.66
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 7.93 -3.94 0.66
Equity Share Capital 3.61 3.61 3.61
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 21.99 -10.92 1.82
Diluted EPS 21.99 -10.92 1.82
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 21.99 -10.92 1.82
Diluted EPS 21.99 -10.92 1.82
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

