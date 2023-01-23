English
    TPCL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 60.12 crore, up 47.32% Y-o-Y

    January 23, 2023 / 09:45 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for The Phosphate Company Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 60.12 crore in December 2022 up 47.32% from Rs. 40.81 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.93 crore in December 2022 up 1109.42% from Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.26 crore in December 2022 up 462.39% from Rs. 2.18 crore in December 2021.

    TPCL EPS has increased to Rs. 21.99 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.82 in December 2021.

    TPCL shares closed at 84.00 on January 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.38% returns over the last 6 months and -0.59% over the last 12 months.

    The Phosphate Company Limited
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations60.1233.7240.81
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations60.1233.7240.81
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials41.4731.1127.29
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.04
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.340.213.62
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.171.041.08
    Depreciation0.260.260.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.655.976.64
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.90-4.871.88
    Other Income0.100.060.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.00-4.811.92
    Interest1.310.430.96
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.68-5.240.95
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.68-5.240.95
    Tax2.75-1.300.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.93-3.940.66
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.93-3.940.66
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates7.93-3.940.66
    Equity Share Capital3.613.613.61
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS21.99-10.921.82
    Diluted EPS21.99-10.921.82
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS21.99-10.921.82
    Diluted EPS21.99-10.921.82
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jan 23, 2023 09:22 am