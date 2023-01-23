TPCL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 60.12 crore, up 47.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.12 crore in December 2022 up 47.32% from Rs. 40.81 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.93 crore in December 2022 up 1109.42% from Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.26 crore in December 2022 up 462.39% from Rs. 2.18 crore in December 2021.

TPCL EPS has increased to Rs. 21.99 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.82 in December 2021.

TPCL shares closed at 84.00 on January 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.38% returns over the last 6 months and -0.59% over the last 12 months.