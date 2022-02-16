TPCL Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 40.81 crore, up 81.28% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2022 / 09:24 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for The Phosphate Company Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 40.81 crore in December 2021 up 81.28% from Rs. 22.51 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.18 crore in December 2021 down 6.84% from Rs. 2.34 crore in December 2020.
TPCL EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.82 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.44 in December 2020.
TPCL shares closed at 116.85 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 66.57% returns over the last 6 months and 101.47% over the last 12 months.
|The Phosphate Company Limited
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|40.81
|32.48
|22.51
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|40.81
|32.48
|22.51
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|27.29
|23.43
|10.76
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.04
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.62
|-2.95
|1.81
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.08
|0.94
|0.83
|Depreciation
|0.26
|0.26
|0.27
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.64
|8.38
|6.90
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.88
|2.41
|1.96
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.03
|0.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.92
|2.44
|2.07
|Interest
|0.96
|0.91
|0.82
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.95
|1.53
|1.25
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.95
|1.53
|1.25
|Tax
|0.30
|0.45
|0.37
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.66
|1.08
|0.88
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.66
|1.08
|0.88
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|-0.88
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.66
|1.08
|--
|Equity Share Capital
|3.61
|3.61
|3.61
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.82
|2.98
|2.44
|Diluted EPS
|1.82
|2.98
|2.44
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.82
|2.98
|2.44
|Diluted EPS
|1.82
|2.98
|2.44
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited