TOYAM SPORTS Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 50.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in September 2022 down 50.44% from Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.88 crore in September 2022 down 90746.94% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.87 crore in September 2022 down 44450% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

TOYAM SPORTS shares closed at 11.90 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -9.16% returns over the last 6 months and 319.01% over the last 12 months.