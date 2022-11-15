English
    TOYAM SPORTS Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 50.44% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 02:02 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TOYAM SPORTS are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in September 2022 down 50.44% from Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.88 crore in September 2022 down 90746.94% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.87 crore in September 2022 down 44450% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

    TOYAM SPORTS shares closed at 11.90 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -9.16% returns over the last 6 months and 319.01% over the last 12 months.

    TOYAM SPORTS
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.082.620.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.082.620.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----0.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.03--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.03----
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.920.090.10
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.082.460.11
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.890.04-0.06
    Other Income0.010.120.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.880.150.01
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-8.880.150.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-8.880.150.01
    Tax0.00--0.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-8.880.150.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-8.880.150.01
    Equity Share Capital40.6040.6021.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.190.000.00
    Diluted EPS-2.19----
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.190.000.00
    Diluted EPS-2.19----
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

