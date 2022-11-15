TOYAM SPORTS Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 50.44% Y-o-Y
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TOYAM SPORTS are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in September 2022 down 50.44% from Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.88 crore in September 2022 down 90746.94% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.87 crore in September 2022 down 44450% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.
TOYAM SPORTS shares closed at 11.90 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -9.16% returns over the last 6 months and 319.01% over the last 12 months.
|TOYAM SPORTS
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.08
|2.62
|0.17
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.08
|2.62
|0.17
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|0.01
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.03
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.03
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.92
|0.09
|0.10
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.08
|2.46
|0.11
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.89
|0.04
|-0.06
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.12
|0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.88
|0.15
|0.01
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.88
|0.15
|0.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.88
|0.15
|0.01
|Tax
|0.00
|--
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.88
|0.15
|0.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.88
|0.15
|0.01
|Equity Share Capital
|40.60
|40.60
|21.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.19
|0.00
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|-2.19
|--
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.19
|0.00
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|-2.19
|--
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
