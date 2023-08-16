TOYAM SPORTS Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.41 crore, down 46.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.41 crore in June 2023 down 46.34% from Rs. 2.62 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2023 down 383.49% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2023 down 350% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022.

TOYAM SPORTS shares closed at 11.24 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -28.86% returns over the last 6 months and -0.71% over the last 12 months.