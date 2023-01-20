English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Attend Today : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    TOYAM SPORTS Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.95 crore, up 91.04% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 01:27 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TOYAM SPORTS are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.95 crore in December 2022 up 91.04% from Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2022 up 49.29% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2022 up 47.37% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021.

    TOYAM SPORTS EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.09 in December 2021.

    TOYAM SPORTS shares closed at 17.80 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 77.47% returns over the last 6 months and 154.65% over the last 12 months.

    TOYAM SPORTS
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.950.081.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.950.081.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks---0.03--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.185.920.13
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.483.080.70
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.27-8.890.18
    Other Income0.000.010.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.27-8.880.18
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.27-8.880.18
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.27-8.880.18
    Tax0.000.000.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.27-8.880.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.27-8.880.18
    Equity Share Capital40.6040.6021.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.07-2.190.09
    Diluted EPS0.07-2.190.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.07-2.190.09
    Diluted EPS0.07-2.190.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Results #TOYAM SPORTS
    first published: Jan 20, 2023 01:11 pm