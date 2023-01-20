TOYAM SPORTS Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.95 crore, up 91.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.95 crore in December 2022 up 91.04% from Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2022 up 49.29% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2022 up 47.37% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021.

TOYAM SPORTS EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.09 in December 2021.

TOYAM SPORTS shares closed at 17.80 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 77.47% returns over the last 6 months and 154.65% over the last 12 months.