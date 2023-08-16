English
    TOYAM SPORTS Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.04 crore, up 15.96% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 10:30 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TOYAM SPORTS are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.04 crore in June 2023 up 15.96% from Rs. 2.62 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2023 down 416.18% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2023 down 381.25% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022.

    TOYAM SPORTS shares closed at 11.24 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -28.86% returns over the last 6 months and -0.71% over the last 12 months.

    TOYAM SPORTS
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.04-1.262.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.04-1.262.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.03
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.000.00--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.320.120.09
    Depreciation--0.020.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.172.332.46
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.45-3.740.04
    Other Income---0.110.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.45-3.850.15
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.45-3.850.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.45-3.850.15
    Tax0.03-0.09--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.47-3.760.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.47-3.760.15
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.47-3.760.15
    Equity Share Capital56.5342.6040.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.01-0.880.00
    Diluted EPS-0.01-0.88--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.01-0.880.00
    Diluted EPS-0.01-0.88--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 10:22 am

