TOYAM SPORTS Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.04 crore, up 15.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.04 crore in June 2023 up 15.96% from Rs. 2.62 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2023 down 416.18% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2023 down 381.25% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022.

TOYAM SPORTS shares closed at 11.24 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -28.86% returns over the last 6 months and -0.71% over the last 12 months.