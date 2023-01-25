 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TOYAM SPORTS Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.95 crore, up 91.04% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 09:29 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TOYAM SPORTS are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.95 crore in December 2022 up 91.04% from Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2022 up 49.29% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2022 up 47.37% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021.

TOYAM SPORTS
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.95 0.08 1.02
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.95 0.08 1.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -0.03 --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.18 5.92 0.13
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.48 3.08 0.70
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.27 -8.89 0.18
Other Income 0.00 0.01 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.27 -8.88 0.18
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.27 -8.88 0.18
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.27 -8.88 0.18
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.27 -8.88 0.18
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.27 -8.88 0.18
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.27 -8.88 0.18
Equity Share Capital 40.60 40.60 21.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.07 -2.19 0.09
Diluted EPS 0.07 -2.19 0.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.07 -2.19 0.09
Diluted EPS 0.07 -2.19 0.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited