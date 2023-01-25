TOYAM SPORTS Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.95 crore, up 91.04% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TOYAM SPORTS are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.95 crore in December 2022 up 91.04% from Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2022 up 49.29% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2022 up 47.37% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.950.081.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.950.081.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks---0.03--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.185.920.13
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.483.080.70
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.27-8.890.18
    Other Income0.000.010.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.27-8.880.18
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.27-8.880.18
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.27-8.880.18
    Tax0.000.000.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.27-8.880.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.27-8.880.18
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.27-8.880.18
    Equity Share Capital40.6040.6021.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.07-2.190.09
    Diluted EPS0.07-2.190.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.07-2.190.09
    Diluted EPS0.07-2.190.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
