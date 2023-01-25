TOYAM SPORTS Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.95 crore, up 91.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.95 crore in December 2022 up 91.04% from Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2022 up 49.29% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2022 up 47.37% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021.

TOYAM SPORTS EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.09 in December 2021.

