Toyam Ind Standalone September 2020 Net Sales At Rs 0.22 Crore, Down 73.12% Y-O-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in September 2020 down 73.12% from Rs. 0.83 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2020 down 90.88% from Rs. 0.54 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2020 down 87.04% from Rs. 0.54 crore in September 2019.

Toyam Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.02 in September 2019.

Toyam Ind shares closed at 3.47 on December 03, 2020 (BSE) and has given 20.49% returns over the last 6 months and 250.51% over the last 12 months.