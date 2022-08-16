Toyam Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.62 crore, up 1467.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.62 crore in June 2022 up 1467.48% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022 up 227.95% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022 up 166.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2021.

Toyam Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in June 2021.

Toyam Ind shares closed at 10.86 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given 37.47% returns over the last 6 months and 189.60% over the last 12 months.