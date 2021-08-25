Toyam Ind Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore, up 174.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore in June 2021 up 174.69% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021 down 32.35% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2021 down 14.29% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2020.

Toyam Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.00 in June 2020.

Toyam Ind shares closed at 3.12 on August 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given -20.61% returns over the last 6 months and -19.59% over the last 12 months.