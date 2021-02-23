Toyam Ind Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 86.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in December 2020 down 86.8% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2020 down 76.05% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020 down 82.14% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2019.

Toyam Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2019.

Toyam Ind shares closed at 3.83 on February 22, 2021 (BSE) and has given -1.29% returns over the last 6 months and 47.88% over the last 12 months.