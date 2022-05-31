Toyam Ind Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.07 crore, up 22.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.07 crore in March 2022 up 22.54% from Rs. 0.88 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2022 up 433.27% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2022 up 394.12% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2021.

Toyam Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.39 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.07 in March 2021.

Toyam Ind shares closed at 14.00 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)