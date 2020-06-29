Towa Sokki Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore, down 76.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore in March 2020 down 76.88% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2020 down 157.92% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2020 down 150% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2019.

Towa Sokki shares closed at 6.32 on May 22, 2020 (BSE)