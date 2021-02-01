Towa Sokki Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, up 61.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in December 2020 up 61.17% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2020 down 201.2% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2020 down 166.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019.

Towa Sokki shares closed at 4.50 on January 01, 2021 (BSE)