Tourism Finance Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 60.79 crore, up 2.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.79 crore in March 2022 up 2.13% from Rs. 59.52 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.43 crore in March 2022 up 23.38% from Rs. 18.18 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.02 crore in March 2022 up 2.88% from Rs. 54.45 crore in March 2021.

Tourism Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 2.48 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.25 in March 2021.

Tourism Finance shares closed at 56.55 on May 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.71% returns over the last 6 months and -11.29% over the last 12 months.