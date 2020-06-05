Tourism Finance Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 54.39 crore, down 13.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.39 crore in March 2020 down 13.85% from Rs. 63.13 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.17 crore in March 2020 down 52.32% from Rs. 25.53 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.36 crore in March 2020 down 30.48% from Rs. 62.37 crore in March 2019.

Tourism Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.51 in March 2020 from Rs. 3.16 in March 2019.

Tourism Finance shares closed at 43.80 on June 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given -45.11% returns over the last 6 months and -62.56% over the last 12 months.