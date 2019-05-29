Tourism Finance Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 63.13 crore, up 13.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 63.13 crore in March 2019 up 13.06% from Rs. 55.84 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.53 crore in March 2019 up 138.54% from Rs. 10.70 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.37 crore in March 2019 up 33.18% from Rs. 46.83 crore in March 2018.

Tourism Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 3.16 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.33 in March 2018.

Tourism Finance shares closed at 119.30 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given -4.90% returns over the last 6 months and -20.97% over the last 12 months.