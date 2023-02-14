 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tourism Finance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 51.00 crore, down 17.46% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 11:23 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tourism Finance Corp of India are:

Net Sales at Rs 51.00 crore in December 2022 down 17.46% from Rs. 61.79 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.38 crore in December 2022 down 8.26% from Rs. 20.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.97 crore in December 2022 down 16.75% from Rs. 55.22 crore in December 2021.

Tourism Finance Corp of India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 51.00 57.64 61.79
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 51.00 57.64 61.79
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.56 2.78 3.77
Depreciation 0.41 0.47 0.43
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- 1.00
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.49 2.18 1.87
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 45.54 52.20 54.72
Other Income 0.02 0.03 0.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 45.56 52.23 54.79
Interest 21.18 22.43 29.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 24.38 29.81 25.64
Exceptional Items -- -8.11 --
P/L Before Tax 24.38 21.70 25.64
Tax 6.00 2.00 5.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 18.38 19.70 20.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 18.38 19.70 20.04
Equity Share Capital 90.37 90.37 90.37
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.03 2.18 2.24
Diluted EPS 2.03 2.18 2.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.03 2.18 2.24
Diluted EPS 2.03 2.18 2.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited