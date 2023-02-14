Tourism Finance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 51.00 crore, down 17.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.00 crore in December 2022 down 17.46% from Rs. 61.79 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.38 crore in December 2022 down 8.26% from Rs. 20.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.97 crore in December 2022 down 16.75% from Rs. 55.22 crore in December 2021.