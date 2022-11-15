 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Tourism Finance Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 57.64 crore, down 12.26% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 10:17 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tourism Finance Corp of India are:

Net Sales at Rs 57.64 crore in September 2022 down 12.26% from Rs. 65.70 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.69 crore in September 2022 down 9.03% from Rs. 21.65 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.70 crore in September 2022 down 11.61% from Rs. 59.62 crore in September 2021.

Tourism Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.18 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.68 in September 2021.

Tourism Finance shares closed at 79.05 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 40.53% returns over the last 6 months and 16.59% over the last 12 months.

Tourism Finance Corp of India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 57.64 62.78 65.70
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 57.64 62.78 65.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.78 2.94 3.59
Depreciation 0.47 0.43 0.33
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.19 2.02 2.51
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 52.20 57.38 59.27
Other Income 0.03 0.04 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 52.23 57.42 59.29
Interest 22.43 25.94 32.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 29.80 31.48 27.25
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 29.80 31.48 27.25
Tax 2.00 6.50 5.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 27.80 24.98 21.65
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 27.80 24.98 21.65
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -8.11 -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 19.69 24.98 21.65
Equity Share Capital 90.37 90.37 80.72
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.18 2.76 2.68
Diluted EPS 2.18 2.76 2.68
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.18 2.76 2.68
Diluted EPS 2.18 2.76 2.68
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Term Lending Institutions #Results #Tourism Finance #Tourism Finance Corp of India
first published: Nov 15, 2022 10:11 am