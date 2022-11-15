English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    One Day to Go: ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL 18th Edition 16th to 18th Nov’22 from 9.00 am onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Tourism Finance Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 57.64 crore, down 12.26% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 10:17 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tourism Finance Corp of India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 57.64 crore in September 2022 down 12.26% from Rs. 65.70 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.69 crore in September 2022 down 9.03% from Rs. 21.65 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.70 crore in September 2022 down 11.61% from Rs. 59.62 crore in September 2021.

    Tourism Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.18 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.68 in September 2021.

    Tourism Finance shares closed at 79.05 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 40.53% returns over the last 6 months and 16.59% over the last 12 months.

    Tourism Finance Corp of India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations57.6462.7865.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations57.6462.7865.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.782.943.59
    Depreciation0.470.430.33
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.192.022.51
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax52.2057.3859.27
    Other Income0.030.040.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax52.2357.4259.29
    Interest22.4325.9432.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax29.8031.4827.25
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax29.8031.4827.25
    Tax2.006.505.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities27.8024.9821.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period27.8024.9821.65
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-8.11----
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates19.6924.9821.65
    Equity Share Capital90.3790.3780.72
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.182.762.68
    Diluted EPS2.182.762.68
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.182.762.68
    Diluted EPS2.182.762.68
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Term Lending Institutions #Results #Tourism Finance #Tourism Finance Corp of India
    first published: Nov 15, 2022 10:11 am