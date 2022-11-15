Tourism Finance Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 57.64 crore, down 12.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 57.64 crore in September 2022 down 12.26% from Rs. 65.70 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.69 crore in September 2022 down 9.03% from Rs. 21.65 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.70 crore in September 2022 down 11.61% from Rs. 59.62 crore in September 2021.

Tourism Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.18 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.68 in September 2021.

Tourism Finance shares closed at 79.05 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 40.53% returns over the last 6 months and 16.59% over the last 12 months.