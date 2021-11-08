Touchwood Enter Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 11.75 crore, up 1843.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.75 crore in September 2021 up 1843.91% from Rs. 0.60 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.72 crore in September 2021 up 253.81% from Rs. 0.47 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.84 crore in September 2021 up 370.97% from Rs. 0.31 crore in September 2020.

Touchwood Enter EPS has increased to Rs. 0.70 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.46 in September 2020.

Touchwood Enter shares closed at 116.25 on November 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 42.20% returns over the last 6 months and 168.17% over the last 12 months.