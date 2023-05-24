English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Moneycontrol & Property Share presents a webinar on Current Investment Landscape - Opportunities and Challenges on Thursday, 25th May 2023 | 5 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Touchwood Enter Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 22.68 crore, up 135.34% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 11:06 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Touchwood Entertainment Ltd. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 22.68 crore in March 2023 up 135.34% from Rs. 9.64 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.14 crore in March 2023 up 5.25% from Rs. 1.09 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.00 crore in March 2023 up 29.03% from Rs. 1.55 crore in March 2022.

    Touchwood Enter EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.22 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.24 in March 2022.

    Touchwood Enter shares closed at 168.25 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 72.92% returns over the last 6 months and 101.38% over the last 12 months.

    Touchwood Entertainment Ltd.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations22.685.429.64
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations22.685.429.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.230.490.36
    Depreciation0.130.130.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.553.837.73
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.780.981.40
    Other Income0.090.01--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.870.991.40
    Interest0.010.010.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.860.981.39
    Exceptional Items--0.05-0.02
    P/L Before Tax1.861.031.37
    Tax0.720.240.29
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.140.791.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.140.791.09
    Equity Share Capital10.1810.1810.18
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----5.54
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.220.781.24
    Diluted EPS1.220.781.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.220.781.24
    Diluted EPS1.220.781.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results #Touchwood Enter #Touchwood Entertainment Ltd.
    first published: May 24, 2023 10:44 am