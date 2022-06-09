Touchwood Enter Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.64 crore, up 36.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.64 crore in March 2022 up 36.14% from Rs. 7.08 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.09 crore in March 2022 down 8.47% from Rs. 1.19 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.55 crore in March 2022 down 19.69% from Rs. 1.93 crore in March 2021.

Touchwood Enter EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.24 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.41 in March 2021.

Touchwood Enter shares closed at 76.95 on June 08, 2022 (NSE)