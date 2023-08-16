Touchwood Enter Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.49 crore, down 74.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.49 crore in June 2023 down 74.12% from Rs. 5.75 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2023 down 78.27% from Rs. 0.78 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2023 down 38.98% from Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2022.

Touchwood Enter EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.17 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.76 in June 2022.

Touchwood Enter shares closed at 137.40 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -25.55% returns over the last 6 months and 80.31% over the last 12 months.