Touchwood Enter Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.75 crore, up 1231.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.75 crore in June 2022 up 1231.88% from Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.78 crore in June 2022 up 263.3% from Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2022 up 278.79% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2021.

Touchwood Enter EPS has increased to Rs. 0.76 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.47 in June 2021.

Touchwood Enter shares closed at 76.20 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -33.04% returns over the last 6 months and -43.32% over the last 12 months.